ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

