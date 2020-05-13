ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.78. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

