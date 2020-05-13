ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 56,343 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.