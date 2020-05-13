ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

