Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

