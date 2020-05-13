Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CDM opened at GBX 305 ($4.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $461.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.70. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

