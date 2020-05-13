Comparing Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) & Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -2.10 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.50 -$71.73 million ($1.72) -1.23

Akari Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stealth BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -5,219.91% -220.20% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -413.27% -98.10%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akari Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 453.03%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Akari Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.