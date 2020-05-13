Comparing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & CBTX (NYSE:CBTX)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banc of California and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25 CBTX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.71%. Given CBTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Banc of California.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 2.79% 5.86% 0.49% CBTX 27.64% 9.01% 1.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 1.13 $23.76 million $0.79 11.37 CBTX $172.02 million 2.47 $50.52 million $2.02 8.45

CBTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. CBTX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBTX beats Banc of California on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

