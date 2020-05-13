Comparing Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.5%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ready Capital pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ready Capital and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ready Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 178.08%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $229.92 million 1.23 $72.97 million $1.54 3.53 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.08 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 31.74% 8.70% 1.66% Tremont Mortgage Trust 54.00% 6.87% 2.32%

Summary

Ready Capital beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

