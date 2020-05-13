Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $21.22 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

