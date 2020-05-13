Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.