Contrasting BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 17.09 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -5.76 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $79.30 million 9.74 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -241.66% -4,223.68% -90.63% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -72.61% -19.55% -14.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

