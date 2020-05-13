Contrasting Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Melco International Development and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 0 2 0 3.00 JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 15.98% 12.91% 6.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $5.28 billion 0.55 $60.83 million N/A N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $19.96 billion 1.66 $3.20 billion $0.90 10.39

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated entertainment resort development and related operations; provision of financing services; leasing of electronic gaming machines; development and operation of social gaming platforms; property investment and restaurant operation activities; and development, construction, equipment ownership, and supervision of an integrated casino resorts. In addition, the company enrages in the slot machine participation and catering businesses. Further, it provides services and solutions for distribution of lottery products, as well as trades in lottery terminals and parts. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The Other segment includes real estate and the handling of corporate expenses relating to corporate communication and operation of the head office. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

