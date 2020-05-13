Contrasting MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR alerts:

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orkla ASA pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 3.41% 10.46% 3.31% Orkla ASA 8.94% 13.01% 7.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR $7.20 billion 0.42 $355.00 million N/A N/A Orkla ASA $4.96 billion 1.71 $436.38 million $0.49 17.35

Orkla ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets. It also provides woven and non-woven geosynthetic, Datacom, infrastructure, and irrigation systems, as well as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene pipes and fittings for the agriculture, infrastructure, housing, energy, datacom, and other markets. In addition, the company offers met and acid grade fluorspars, hydrofluoric acid, anhydrite, aluminum fluoride, refrigerants, medical propellants, and technical propellants for medical, refrigeration, automotive, air conditioning, building and construction, aluminum, chemical, energy, technical propellant, and steel applications. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Kaluz, S.A. de C.V.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.