Contrasting Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 26.17% 7.35% 1.24% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.25% 9.34% 1.08%

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 1.91 $159.72 million $2.60 6.88 Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 4.81 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

