Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

