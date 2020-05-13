Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.