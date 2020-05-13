Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

