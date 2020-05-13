CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director John David Thompson Sells 333 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COR opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

