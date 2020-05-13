Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDI. CIBC lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

TSE:BDI opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

