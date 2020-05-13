Creative Planning Acquires 1,123 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 519,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

