Creative Planning Acquires 37,251 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 260.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 504,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,816,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 334,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 238,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

