Creative Planning Acquires 4,564 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10,929.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after buying an additional 160,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

