Creative Planning Acquires 759 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,530,000.

A stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

