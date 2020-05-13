Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 262,264 Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.50% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000.

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $331,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

