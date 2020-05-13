Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

