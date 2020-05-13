Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

