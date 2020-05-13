Creative Planning Buys 52 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.82. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

