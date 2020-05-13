Creative Planning Cuts Position in HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 2.01% of HireQuest worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:HQI opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,528,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,133.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $45,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,816,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,851,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,066 shares of company stock valued at $557,527 over the last quarter.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

