Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 237,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 254,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

