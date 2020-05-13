Creative Planning Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

