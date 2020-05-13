Creative Planning Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.