Creative Planning Has $1.67 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 168,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

