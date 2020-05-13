Creative Planning Has $1.69 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,486,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.