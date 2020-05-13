Creative Planning Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $93,240,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

