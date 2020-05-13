Creative Planning Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WP Carey stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

