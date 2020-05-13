Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.