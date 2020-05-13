Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

