Creative Planning Purchases 4,455 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

