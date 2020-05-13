Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

