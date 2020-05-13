Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

