Creative Planning Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $92,358,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ABIOMED by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 352,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,189,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.