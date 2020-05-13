Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Chubb by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Chubb by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

