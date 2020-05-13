Creative Planning Sells 1,091 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

