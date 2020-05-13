Creative Planning Sells 121 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $314.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.51. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $394.00.

