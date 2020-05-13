Creative Planning Sells 167 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,110 shares of company stock valued at $24,331,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

EA opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

