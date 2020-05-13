Creative Planning Sells 6,819 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.66% of Capital Southwest worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Capital Southwest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $7,804,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital Southwest news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

