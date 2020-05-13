Creative Planning Sells 797 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE:PRU opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

