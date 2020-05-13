Creative Planning Sells 8,605 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

