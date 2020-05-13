Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

